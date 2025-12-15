Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dames Point Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 65-year-old Callahan man is dead after the motorcycle his was riding was involved in a crash Sunday night on the Dames Point Bridge in Jacksonville. The wreck occurred at about 7:25 p.m.

The northbound lanes were closed for much of the night after the wreck.

The motorcyclist was riding northbound on the bridge on the outside lane approaching a parked road ranger, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. He collided with the rear of the road ranger whose amber lights and directional board were active, the news release states.

After that collision, the motorcyclist was then hit by an SUV. He was taken to UF Health where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.