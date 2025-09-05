Multi-agency operation leads to arrests of two Pierce County burglary suspects

LIVE OAK, Fla. — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two fugitives, with both wanted in Pierce County for a series of burglaries.

According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, they and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office helped with the arrest of Yoseph Robinson of Live Oak on Friday afternoon.

Robinson was wanted for a series of armed burglaries, which included an incident where he fired shots at a homeowner.

Also, with support from undercover officers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to take the other suspect into custody after conducting a traffic stop, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

The other suspect was a 17-year-old juvenile. The suspect was taken to the Suwannee County Jail.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office drone unit provided aerial security to carry out the arrests.

