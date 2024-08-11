Multiple disaster resource centers open in Columbia County

COULMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County recently announced that multiple disaster resource centers are open throughout the county.

Restrooms, showers, and laundry will be set up 27/7 at the following locations:

Winfield Community Center: 1324 NW Winfield St., Lake City, Fl. 32055

Deep Creek Community Center: 11934 N. US Highway 441, Lake City, Fl. 32055

Mason City Community Center: 11110 South US 441, Lake City, FL 32025

Fort White Library: 17700 SW State Road 47, Fort White

All of those locations will have tarps. shelf-stable meals. and water.

The following shelter will only have meals, water, and tarps:

Richardson Community Center: 255 NE Coach Anders LN, Lake City, FL 32055

