Multiple guilty verdicts in man’s 2023 murder in Gilligan’s Island area of Camden County

Frank Patrick Kennedy (left) and Anthony Scott Mistretta were found guilty of the 2023 murder of 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph.
Two people were found guilty by a jury of a man’s 2023 murder in the Gilligan’s Island area of Camden County.

Frank Patrick Kennedy, 56, and Anthony Scott Mistretta, 29, were found guilty April 2 of malice murder, felony murder, and other felony charges in the killing of 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph, the District Attorney’s Office for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit announced in a news release Wednesday.

During the trial, Deputy Chief ADA Hal Moroz presented 15 witnesses and dozens of evidentiary exhibits.

After the guilty verdict, Kennedy and Mistretta were sentenced by Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

‘Brutal, torture and murder’

The District Attorney’s Office said Mamph’s killing was a “brutal, torture and murder.”

Kennedy and Mistretta “beat and hog-tied Mamph near his homeless encampment at ‘Gilligan’s Island’” on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Gilligan’s Island is a remote area off Highway 40 in St. Marys.

Investigators said Kennedy and Mistretta put Mamph onto a boat at a nearby lake, weighed his body down with weights, and then submerged him in the water.

A person jet skiing with his family discovered Mamph’s body the next day, Thursday, July 6, 2023, “in the clear water,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

St. Marys Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified and located suspects and conducted interviews at SMPD headquarters late Thursday, July 6, 2023, and into the early morning on Friday, July 7, 2023.

After the interviews, “sufficient evidence was gathered to confirm the circumstances” leading to Mamph’s death, and the five arrests were made, SMPD said at the time of the arrests.

Other suspects plead guilty

Originally, five people were arrested in connection with Mamph’s murder. Here is the current status of those defendants who entered pleas before Kennedy and Mistretta’s trial:

  • Debra Leane Dougherty, 38, pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Dougherty will spend 30 years in prison before she is eligible for parole.
  • Bernice Rose McGuire, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and has yet to be sentenced.
  • Megan Leigh Robison, 34, who initially lied to law enforcement about her knowledge of the events on July 5, 2023, pleaded guilty to making a false statement and was sentenced to 5 years’ probation.

