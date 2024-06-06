4 injured in crash involving Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus near Roosevelt and Timuquana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash near the Ortega neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said one of its buses was involved. JTA said the bus was rear-ended.

The crash happened at Roosevelt Boulevard and Timuquana Road.

JFRD said in a post on X that “multiple patients” are involved.

Crews are working a traffic accident at Roosevelt Blvd and Timuquana road involving multiple patients…avoid the area — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 6, 2024

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JFRD said.

They’re asking motorists to avoid the area.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

