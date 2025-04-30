Multiple schools in Northeast, Northwest Florida targeted by suspicious robocalls

Schools across Northeast Florida and the rest of the state are back to normal Wednesday after many were on the receiving end of a suspicious robocall.

The St. Johns County School District said several schools were put on precautionary lockdown until about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Melrose Elementary in Putnam County also received the call, which was tracked back to Miami-Dade County.

St. Johns County School District notified its families about the matter with the following message:

Multiple schools in Northwest and Northeast area received a suspicious robo-call this morning. Impacted sites took precautionary measures and implemented lockdown procedures and message their respective families. In collaboration with the SJSO, this matter was resolved in a timely matter, and we have resumed operations.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as safety is a top priority.

