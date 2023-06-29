NACCP asking for transparency in DCPS superintendent search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While DCPS searches for a new long-term superintendent, the Jacksonville chapter of the NAACP is asking for transparency.

The NAACP sent a letter to the school board asking for a fair hiring process.

Action News Jax spoke with Isaiah Rumlin, president of the Jacksonville NAACP. He says their letter addressing the hiring process for the superintendent is based on ensuring that the right leader is hired for the school district through a transparent & public vetting process.

“In reading the Tampa Bay story, as it relates to the former superintendent down in clay county, that gave us some degree of concern,” Rumlin said.

Action news Jax reported earlier this month when Addison Davis resigned as superintendent of Hillsborough County school district. He was previously superintendent in Clay County from 2016 to 2020. And before that, he worked in the Duval County school district for 18 years.

Davis told a reporter for the Tampa Bay Times he did not “Discount the idea that someone might offer him the duval county superintendent job.”

“We just don’t know how to interpret that, may have just been bad optics that day, but it gave the appearance that something had already happened,” Daivs said.

Rumlin and the local NAACP, who were supporters of former superintendent Diana Greene, wrote a letter to the school board asking for an inclusive and equitable search for a new superintendent, adding that predetermining the next leader would make the process “merely a façade”, a “mere formality”, and that it would “squander valuable resources and taxpayer dollars.”

“We are going to do is hold the school board accountable, and that is all we can do to ensure that they are following the proper procedure in hiring this new person,” Rumlin said.

Rumlins says that he spoke with DCPS school board chairman, Dr. Kelly Coker this morning, and she assured him that there would be transparency and community involvement during the hiring process for a new superintendent.

DCPS was reached for comment on the issues raised by the NAACP but no response has been given yet.

Here’s the full letter written to DCPS from the NAACP in Jacksonville: