Nahunta police arrest woman wanted for murder in Tennessee

NAHUNTA, Ga. — Nahunta police arrested a 35-year-old woman wanted for second-degree murder in Tennessee during a traffic stop on Thursday. Kadarie Lazette Sumbry was taken into custody after she arrived at the scene of the stop to retrieve a vehicle for another driver.

The arrest occurred in front of Nahunta City Hall following a routine stop for an equipment violation. Officers discovered the outstanding warrant while conducting a mandatory background check on Sumbry.

Detective Acevedo with the Crime Suppression & Intelligence Unit stopped a Buick Enclave for an equipment violation just before 10 p.m.

The driver, identified as Quanequa Stewart, was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Acevedo also detected the odor of marijuana and Stewart admitted the substance had been smoked inside the car earlier.

To ensure the vehicle’s safe removal, Acevedo authorized a licensed driver to retrieve it. Detective Corporal Larry Champion arrived to assist with the transition. Sumbry, 35, arrived a short time later to take possession of the Buick.

In accordance with department policy, Champion conducted a driver’s license check before releasing the vehicle. Dispatchers informed the officers that Sumbry was wanted in Tennessee on a charge of second-degree murder. Officers took Sumbry into custody without incident.

Chief Brad Todd of the Nahunta Police Department credited the arrest to the department’s adherence to standard operating procedures and proactive patrol efforts. He noted that the detectives followed routine protocols to identify the suspect.

“While the citizens of Nahunta were resting peacefully in their homes, your CSIU detectives were actively working to keep you safe,” Todd said. “This arrest was not the result of a special operation or targeted detail — it was the result of proactive policing, attention to detail and adherence to policy.”

Sumbry is currently being held while she awaits extradition proceedings to Tennessee. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

