NAI Hallmark announces $6.5 million sale of Fortune Plaza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NAI Hallmark, Jacksonville’s largest locally owned commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm, announces the sale of Fortune Plaza on October 30.

Fortune Plaza, located at 6622 Southpoint Drive South, was purchased for $6,500,000.

Fortune Plaza is a 4 story building covering 71,711 square feet of office space. Located in the Southpoint office submarket, the property benefits from visibility from Interstate 95 and SR-202 (J Turner Butler Blvd), and a central location in Jacksonville convenient to St. Johns Town Center, Downtown Jacksonville and the Beaches

