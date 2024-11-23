Nao Trinidad to permanently leave St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Nao Trinidad, a replica of one of the first ships to sail around the world, is permanently leaving St. Augustine.

The ship is returning to Spain and will not be back.

The replica was built in 2018 in Spain. It’s made of fiberglass and wood.

You can take a tour until Sunday. Tours happen daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can get tickets here.

