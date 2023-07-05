Guns, drugs, cash seized, 2 arrested in operations targeting fentanyl trafficking, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted two operations targeting fentanyl trafficking. The first operation, nicknamed Operation Tulsa, led to the arrest of Chalen Ross.

Ross is a convicted felon who previously served time in Florida State Prison.

Ross was arrested for two counts of trafficking fentanyl, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of felony possession of marijuana.

During this operation, JSO Narcotics seized three handguns, two rifles, one kilo of fentanyl, and a total of $256,172.

A separate operation, nicknamed Operation Jam successfully arrested Tomi Maitland. There is no connection between the two arrests.

One count of trafficking fentanyl, one accounting of traffic and methamphetamine, one count of felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and one count of felony possession of paraphernalia for manufacturing or delivering narcotics.

JSO found four hand Guns, one rifle, five pounds of methamphetamine, $3,584 in cash, and marijuana.

In total, $120,000 were seized in Operation Jam.

JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters states that disturbingly, they also saw a child coming in and out of that residence during the operation

Sheriff T.K. says that in total, violent crime is down, along with homicide numbers and shooting numbers are down

