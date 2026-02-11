Nassau County deputies ask for help finding man accused of grand theft

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Blayne Benton Buchanan.

Deputies say Buchanan is wanted for violating probation on charges of burglary of a structure and grand theft.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with information about Buchanan’s whereabouts to come forward and is offering a reward for anyone who helps to locate him.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by email at ncsocrimetips@nassauso.com or by calling the non-emergency number at 904-225-5174.

Tips can also be given anonymously to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or through the NCSO app.

