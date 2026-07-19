Nassau County firefighters respond to county transportation bus fire

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Fire Rescue Station 90 personnel worked on a county transportation bus amid extreme heat and humidity.

Despite rising “feels like” temperatures, firefighters continued their daily operations in full turnout gear to serve the residents of Nassau County.

Action News Jax is working to obtain more information regarding the fire and will update once more information is released.

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