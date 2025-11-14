Nassau County Sheriff seeks public’s help identifying Target theft suspects

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects who were involved in two theft incidents at Target in Yulee.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 7:18 p.m. on October 1, the male suspect left the store with a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

The same suspect, accompanied by a woman, exited the Target with a Frigid ice maker on October 19 at 8:18 p.m.

Deputies say the two individuals were seen leaving the parking lot in a black Ford Explorer between the years 2013-2016.

Anyone who identifies the individuals is encouraged to contact NCSO Dep. M. Spencer #1568 at MI1568@nassauso.com and Dep. K. Jackson #1635 at KR1635@nassauso.com.

Also, tips can be entered online here.

