Nassau County Sheriff’s Office to host Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of the Special Olympics.

The event is scheduled for Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m. and will take place in Wildlight. Community members are encouraged to participate by walking, running, or cheering along the route.

Organizers say community participation plays a key role in supporting the athletes and advancing the organization’s mission.

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