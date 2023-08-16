Nassau County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing endangered person

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Charles “Charlie” Taliaferro.

He was last seen around 8 p.m. on Aug. 10 near the North Hillard area near the Florida and Georgia state line.

He was last seen wearing a grey and black shirt that says “king” with blue jeans and grey tennis shoes.

According to NCSO, he suffers from various mental health disorders.

If anyone has seen or heard of where he is, you can contact NCSO at 904-225-5174.

