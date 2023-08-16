Two dead in Englewood crash; car plows into Firehouse Subs

Jacksonville, Fl — A car plows into the Firehouse Subs on University Blvd. and Terry Road in Englewood, killing both the driver and passenger.

The car burst into flames after the crash early this morning. Jacksonville police say the driver lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed, crashing into the building.

Police did not offer any information about the victims on scene.

JSO says this marks the 110th and 111th traffic deaths of the year.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.



