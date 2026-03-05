‘Protect our guests’: Sex trafficking victim sues Jacksonville hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville hotel is facing a new lawsuit filed by a sex trafficking victim who alleges she was held captive and abused on the property for 21 days while staff ignored obvious “red flags.”

The complaint, filed against AMPN Hospitality LLC, owners of the Baymont Inn & Suites off Blanding Boulevard, outlines the ordeal of a victim identified only as “Jane Doe.” The suit arrives nearly a decade after a major trafficking bust at the same location.

According to legal filings, the victim,l who has a known mental disability, was a minor in February 2017 when she was reported missing after failing to show up for her special needs class. The lawsuit alleges that for 21 days, the girl was held in Room 230, where she was beaten daily and raped by strangers at least twice a day.

Attorneys for the survivor argue that hotel management “knew or should have known” that trafficking was occurring. The suit cites several industry-standard warning signs that were allegedly ignored, including the traffickers paying for the room exclusively in cash. The victim never leaves the room alone, always accompanied by an older male. The victim lacked any personal belongings or luggage.

Annie McAdams, the Houston-based attorney representing the victim, said in a statement, “I have filed sex trafficking lawsuits against the hospitality industry and tech companies across the country. These are not common lawsuits but are important lawsuits, hotels that knowingly benefit from sex trafficking while ignoring clear warning signs should be held accountable.”

While McAdams noted these lawsuits are not yet common, she emphasized their importance in seeking justice for vulnerable survivors.

Local advocates are using the case to bring light to more training for all hospitality staff. Sandra Shin, founder of Hope 4 Freedom.

“Every single co-worker, manager, every one of us trained on the signs to look for and how to report it,” Shin said. “The hotel chains need to step up. Protect our guests... they need to be protected.”

When approached by hotel management for comment regarding the litigation and the allegations, management at the Baymont Inn & Suites declined an interview and requested that we leave the property.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.