Nassau County Sheriff’s Office searching for 19-year-old missing more than a week

HILLIARD, Fla. — Deputies in Nassau County are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shyanne Tyson, a 19-year-old girl from Hilliard.

Officials said that Tyson was last seen just after 12:30 A.M. on Wednesday, April 2nd at her home on Pine Street.

She is listed as a “missing endangered person” by the Sheriff’s Office.

Tyson is described as 5′5″ and around 130 pounds.

Officials said her hair is pink.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact Detective Lumpkin at 904-548-4049 or NCSO Dispatch (904-225-5174)

