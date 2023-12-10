Nassau County Sheriff’s Office supports education with vehicle donation to Yulee High School

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — In a generous gesture, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office donated two used vehicles to Yulee High School’s automotive class on Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The vehicles, a Chevrolet Equinox and Silverado will provide students with practical learning opportunities in automotive maintenance and repair.

The initiative aims to enhance students’ understanding of various aspects, including engine mechanics, transmission systems, and suspension components.

The donation reflects the Nassau County Sheriff’s commitment to supporting education and fostering hands-on experience in the automotive field.

The students at Yulee High School’s automotive class are set to embark on an educational journey, gaining valuable skills as they work on the donated vehicles within their workshop.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.