Nassau County Sheriff's Office trying to identify fraud suspect

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the suspect in multiple fraud cases.

According to the sheriff’s office, the unidentified man has been involved in multiple fraud cases in the past month in Nassau County.

Recently, he was involved in a fraud case involving a business gas card at the Journey Food Store on US Highway 1 in Callahan.

He is known to operate a black semi-truck.

if you know anything, contact law enforcement.

