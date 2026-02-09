Nassau County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about scam callers pretending to be deputies

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a rise in scam calls from people impersonating agency employees.

These calls are mainly to demand money and threaten legal trouble if they don’t pay up immediately.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

But officials want you to know that the real NCSO will never call and ask for money.

Some of the red flags to watch out for are callers who use urgent threats, pressure you to act right away, or ask for payment through cryptocurrency, gift cards, or apps like Cash App, NCSO said.

Anyone telling you that you’ll be arrested or fined unless you pay on the spot is trying to scam you.

If you get a call like this, it is best to hang up and call the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office directly to check if the call is real.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.