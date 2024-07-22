Nassau County voter registration and party change deadline for primary election is today

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Voter Registration and Party Change deadline for the August Primary Election in Nassau County is Monday, July 22. Voters who register to vote or update their party affiliation after this deadline will become active after the Primary Election in August.

To check your voter status, you can visit their website at www.VoteNassauFL.gov. You can visit our office to register to vote or update your party affiliation.

Important Dates for the Primary Election:

Deadline to Request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot: August 8th

August 8th Early Voting: August 7th – August 17th, 9 am – 6 pm

August 7th – August 17th, 9 am – 6 pm Election Day: August 20th, 7 am – 7 pm

“We are working diligently to build trust and transparency in our Elections Process in Nassau County. For more updates and information, visit our website or download the Vote Nassau FL elections mobile app to check your voter information and status,” stated Janet H. Adkins, Nassau County Supervisor of Elections.

To view wait times for each early voting site, download the new Vote Nassau FL elections mobile app.

