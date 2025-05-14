The Amelia Concours d’Elegance named 4th Best Car Show of the Year on USAToday list

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Amelia Concours d’Elegance car show was once again listed at number 4 in USAToday’s “10 Best Car Shows of the Year” list.

It’s the second year in a row The Amelia has come in at No. 4 on the list.

The Amelia takes place in Amelia Island each year and is often described as the “beauty pageant for rare and vintage cars.”

The event usually features over 300 vehicles from collections around the world.

People in attendance get to view vehicles from 35 car classes, enjoy live entertainment and relax in the Bavarian beer garden.

Here are the shows that came in just ahead of The Amelia:

No. 3: MSRA Back to the 50’s Weekend, St. Paul, Minnesota

No. 2: Triple Crown of Rodding, Lebanon, Tennessee

No. 1: Cruisin’ The Coast, Mississippi Gulf Coast

