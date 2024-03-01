Amelia Island kicks off weekend of luxury and elegance with 29th annual Amelia Concours d’Elegance

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Antique cars, supercars, and any luxury car you can dream of, are all up for auction this weekend at the Amelia Island Ritz Carlton.

It’s all part of the 29th annual Amelia Concours d’Elegance, one of the country’s biggest car shows and auctions of the year.

“A lot of the modern cars, the supercars, the ones that we’re sitting in right around here, they’re the most popular cars amongst, you know, multiple generations now,” said Ian Kelleher, Vice President of Marketing for HAGERTY. “This Lamborghini that you referred to, the sign-on, essentially being offered with that reserve, and an estimate is three to 3.75 million [dollars].”

However, for those who aren’t high rollers themselves or looking to place a bid on one of the extravagant cars the weekend has to offer, no need to worry, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend.

“[Saturday] we have our cars and community which is made up of over 350 local cars from local car clubs, plus our expanded Radwood which is 250 of our 80s and 90s. It’s a celebration of 80s and 90s,” said HAGERTY’s Peter Fink.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the main event will feature guest speakers like NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.

Tickets for Sunday will be $175, while tickets for Saturday’s event costs $55.

For more information about the Amelia Concours d’Elegance, click here.

