Nassau County marine units aid in rescue at Boneyard Beach

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Marine units with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Nassau County Fire Rescue helped the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rescue an injured woman at Boneyard Beach on Sunday.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, around 5 p.m., marine units responded to Talbot Island State Park at Boneyard Beach.

The woman was safely loaded onto an NCSO vessel and taken to the Sawpit Boat Ramp. She was later transported to a hospital for more care.

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