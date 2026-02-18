Nassau County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating man wanted for retail theft

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for felony retail theft.

Jacob Mathew Sullivan is the man identified for the crime and has been uploaded on the sheriff’s office social media.

NCSO encourages anyone with information regarding Sullivan’s whereabouts to contact them at their Non-Emergency Line at 904-225-5174. Also, they can be contacted by email ncsocrimetips@nassauso.com.

You may also remain anonymous by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the NCSO App, available on both Apple and Android devices.

