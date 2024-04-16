Patrick McDowell: Penalty phase testimony continues for man who killed Nassau deputy in 2021

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Testimony continued Tuesday in the penalty phase for Patrick McDowell, the man who killed Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers in 2021.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan has been in the courtroom following the testimony. The bulk of Tuesday morning’s testimony consisted of law enforcement officers discussing the search for McDowell after he shot and killed Moyers.

The handler for K9 Huk, who bit McDowell before he was handcuffed, spoke about the search, saying when they spotted him running in the Callahan sports complex days after the shooting, he went into the bathroom.

Once he was told to come out, K9 Huk was released because the officer said McDowell wasn’t doing what he was told to do and that they knew he was dangerous and possibly armed.

We’ve also heard from crime lab analysts who examined a pistol and shell casings found in the woods, saying they were the same rounds used and recovered at the scene of the deputy’s shooting death.

Jurors are on a lunch break and will come back around 1 p.m. We’re going to hear from two more witnesses, then victim impact statements from Moyers’ family. We’ll have that tonight at 5 on Action News Jax.

