Nassau Sheriff honors law enforcement and community members in annual awards ceremony

Members of the community and law enforcement were honored at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony at the Nassau County Public Safety Training Complex.

“Whatever you do here at NCSO, you make a difference, and thank you for that,” said Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper before handing out the awards.

The awards included nine Employee of the Year awards, nine Life Savings Awards, two S.A.F.E (Sheriff’s Award For Excellence), and five sergeant promotions

This year’s Employee of the Year recipients are:

- Volunteer of the Year: Mike McMonagle

- Chaplain of the Year: Todd Carr

- Civilian Employee of the Year: Jami McCormick

- Communications Officer of the Year: Isaac Carter

- Detention Deputy of the Year: Brandon Wilkes

- Deputy of the Year: Anthony Greene

- Investigator of the Year: Joshua Carter

- Supervisor of the Year: Daniel Corbitt

The recipients of the 2025 Life Savings Award are:

- Detention Deputy Bradley Cassidy

- Deputy Ryan West

- Deputy Kara McLendon

- Deputy Kami Brown

- Deputy Brian Brennan

- Deputy Jeremy Albrecht

- Detective Mark Nassar

- Detective Irving Edwards

- Sergeant Garth Holton

The winners of the 2025 S.A.F.E Award are:

- Sergeant Daniel Corbitt

- Madrina Addison-Harris

The five deputies promoted to Sergeant are:

- Ivan Pinkston

- Nathan Hilliard

- Caleb Hodges

- Jakob Hinson

- Richard Weigle

“As an agency head, it’s probably the best thing I do all year is recognize individuals within our agency that go above and beyond, no matter what they’re doing. They deserve recognition, and I’m glad we’re able to do that,” said Sheriff Leeper at the end of the ceremony.

0 of 22 NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) NCSO employees and community members honored at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards and Promotion Ceremony Photo Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

You can find more information on the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

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