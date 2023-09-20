Nassau woman arrested for attacking a woman older than 65 at church

A woman was arrested on battery charges after police say she attacked a woman at church on Sunday.

Fernandina Polie Department was dispatched to the St. Peters Episcopal Church after receiving calls about a fight.

When officers arrived, they were met with the victim who stated that the suspect, Holly Valentine, shoved past her and threatened her with violence. The victim stated that Valentine then grabbed her by the throat, shoved her to the floor, and began choking her. In an attempt to free herself, the victim threw her hot coffee at Valentine.

Police reports state that there were not any physical injuries visible on the victim.

When the police began interviewing Valentine, she stated that while she was walking out, the victim had called her a vulgar expletive. As the victim began to walk away Valentine stated that she stomped on her foot and began asking Valentine to go outside and fight. Valentine tried to laugh it off, but the victim blocked her and threw hot coffee at her. In retaliation, Valentine said she pushed her to the ground and left the church.

Police noticed the liquid spilled on Valentine, but did not see any injuries either.

When police began to ask witnesses what happened, they stated they saw Valentine throw the first punch and shove Lithe victim to the ground.

Police reports stated that since the victim’s account matched what the witnesses saw, Valentine was found to be the aggressor and was arrested for battery on an individual older than 65.

