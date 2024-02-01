Naval Station Mayport set to conduct anti-terrorism exercises as part of nation-wide training

MAYPORT, Fla. — For those living in or around Naval Station Mayport in the next couple of weeks who hear gunfire, don’t worry, it’s likely just a drill.

Director of Security Jason Schwartz explained to Action News Jax Thursday that Naval Station Mayport will be conducting its annual anti-terrorism force exercise, this year called “Solid curtain-citadel Shield 2024.”

The drills prepare those on base for a range o

If possible threats such as shootings on base or boat attacks by shore and are done across every naval base nationwide each year.

“There are many scenarios and many what-if situations, really planning for sea, air, and land attacks and possible threats that we don’t even see,” said Schwartz. “So there could be potential of blank fire and hearing blank fire go off, to make the scenarios as realistic as possible. There could be some traffic delays depending on what scenario was given on what day.”

While these exercises look to prepare the units at Naval Station Mayport for threats from air, land, and sea, they also look to prepare the families of the fine servicemen and women on base for when threats arise.

“A huge part of it is involving the families and making notifications to everyone so that in the event something really does happen, everyone knows what to expect and who to call and what to do to stay safe,” added Schwartz.

The exercises are expected to run from Monday, February 5th through Friday, February 16th.

