NCSO: Local man, woman arrested after 5-week-old had ‘multiple leg fractures’

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Justin Croy and Summer Fish were arrested and charged with child neglect because their five-week-old baby had “multiple leg fractures,” according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital on Nov. 25. A Department of Children and Families investigator reported a five-week-old infant had arrived at the hospital with multiple leg fractures.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Both parents told a deputy they had “no idea” how the child’s leg was injured. They blamed the swollenness on an immunization the baby received on Nov. 19. Fish said she noticed the swelling the next day.

According to the court document, medical records reveal the child was originally taken to WCH on Nov. 18 for “symptoms of congestion, coughing and sneezing.” During that time, a doctor noted the child’s legs were found to be in a “normal position or relaxed.” The child was diagnosed with nasal congestion.

On Nov. 20, the child was given an RSV vaccine by a pediatrician.

According to the affidavit, later the same day, Fish said the baby’s “face got really red” and the baby was gasping for air. The Nassau County Fire Rescue suggested the child go to WCH again.

A doctor found the baby’s “musculoskeletal system to be normal.” The 5-week-old was diagnosed with apnea and discharged.

Fish told a deputy that she first noticed the baby’s swollen leg on Nov. 19 or Nov. 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to court documents, Croy was changing the baby’s diaper the week before. While doing so, Fish saw the child’s “legs pinned under each of his [Croy’s] legs.” Croy told Fish the baby had been squirming around during the diaper change.

On. Nov. 22, Fish was on a FaceTime call with her mother who noticed the swollen leg. Fish’s mother suggested taking the baby to the emergency room. Fish told a deputy she didn’t take the baby to the ER because she didn’t have a ride.

Two days later, Croy picked up the baby who started “screaming bloody murder.” Fish couldn’t tell NCSO how Croy picked up the baby.

That night, the 5-week-old was taken to a fire station because of a “large knot” on the right leg. Imaging conducted at a hospital revealed fractures, according to medical records.

Evaluation at WCH revealed the swelling had been present for " 3 1/2 days.” X-rays revealed seven fractures in the child’s leg.

According to the affidavit, a nurse believed there was “a potential delay in seeking medical attention” and that findings were “highly suggestive of nonaccidental trauma.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A doctor noted the fractures “stand alone as physical abuse associated with brutal, unforgiving handling by the legs. These actions involved traction, yanking, torsion, and/or twisting forces.”

During a Dec. 10 interview, Croy said he had no knowledge of how the injury occurred. Fish speculated it could have happened when Croy pinned the child’s legs down during the diaper change.

Croy and Fish were arrested on Feb. 27. They are both charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.