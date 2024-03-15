Nearly 100 new homes are coming to the LaVilla area of downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of families are set to move into brand-new homes in downtown Jacksonville.

“We got the keys on Friday and it’s been pretty much nonstop,” new homeowner Austin Mackey said.

Those purchasing a townhome in the Johnson Commons in LaVilla are not only investing in a new home but also the future of downtown.

This comes after a devastating fire took away hundreds of potential neighbors from the RISE Doro apartment complex in January.

“We have a lot of work to do in our downtown but this is one of the first major steps forward,” Councilman Jimmy Peluso said.

District 7 Councilman Jimmy Peluso said projects like these bring a fresh vision to the city. On Thursday, Action News Jax got a behind-the-scenes tour of the new homes set to bring in dozens of new families, including Mackey’s.

“It was a pile of dirt when we picked it and we said it’s worth the risk,” Mackey said.

The risk of buying a home in an area that may not have a ton of development around it. But it’s just steps from JTA’s main bus facility and Skyway Shuttle and not far from the section of the Emerald Trail, that is almost finished.

“We hope in the next five years there’s gonna be a little bit more to do in LaVilla,” Mackey said.

While some of the homes are still being built, others are move-in ready with a price tag as low as $300,000.

“Everyone says what do we need? We need more residents,” Councilman Peluso said. “Do we need more attractions? More retail to bring people here? Well, this is a great solution.”

For Mackey, the investment is worth the risk.

“We hope to be part of Jacksonville and be part of down here for the long run,” she said. “We are excited to be part of Jacksonville’s development.”

