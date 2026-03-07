Nearly 20,000 runners take over Downtown Jacksonville for Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — About 20,000 runners descended upon Downtown Jacksonville for the 49th Annual Gate River Run. Organizers say they’re expecting record turnout despite the parking challenges and race detours due to nearby construction on EverBank Stadium.

The first runners crossed the starting line just before eight this morning. The remainder took off on the hour. One of our very own, Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio, was among the thousands of runners.

This will be the first race ever for Ann, who served at NAS Jax. She was accompanied by her friend, fellow runner and sailor Zoey. Their self-professed cheerleader, Kimberly, joined them.

“I’m super nervous, there’s so many people down here, but I’m excited too because I got [Zoey] by my side, she’s like a professional runner,” Ann said.

Participating in the Walk today was 27-year-old Ashley Jackson, a brain injury patient at Brooks Rehabilitation. Her parents, Sharon and Derek, were right there with her! “I love being out here with everyone,” Ashley said.

Aiden Locantora ran the 15K and finished in the top 10 percent of runners, despite telling Action News Jax that he’s been slacking on his training.

“It’s a time I can be proud of. Well, any time really is a time to be proud of,” Locantora said.

