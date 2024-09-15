‘Need to be rebuilt:’ More apartments condemned at apartment complex in Hogans Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More apartment units have been condemned at the University Plaza Apartment complex, and neighbors said their homes are unlivable. They say they are concerned about their living situation.

Action News Jax learned another roof was caving in, and residents claim not enough is being done.

Tishara Carter said she and her family had to switch apartments within the complex because her ceiling collapsed.

“All of the apartments need to be rebuilt. Most of the peoples’ roof fell in, back-to-back. Just about everyone’s roof is falling in,” said Carter.

Several other neighbors told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir the units are only getting worse, and some of the issues have been piling up for years.

Action News Jax reported last week that some residents were forced out of their homes after heavy rain exacerbated a leaky roof, condemning some of the units.

Eight days later, some neighbors who are still living there, like Erica Hill ,said the recent heavy rain has been making the living conditions much worse.

“Water comes in through my back door. On top of that, my dishwasher is right by the door and it’s leaking too. I’ve never used that dishwasher,” said Hill.

As for neighbors like Tishara Carter, she said it is not just the rain that is bringing the problems.

“The rats here go through the blinds; they bit my blinds up. They chew everything up. They chewed up my kids’ clothes and their shoes,” said Carter.

Action News Jax has reached out to the management at the University Plaza Apartments for comment on the story. We are waiting for a response.

