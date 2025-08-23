Neighbor dispute in Middleburg leads to shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County woman is facing charges after deputies say a neighborhood dispute turned violent Friday morning.

Deputies responded around 7 a.m. to the 5600 block of Bee Hive Road after reports of gunfire.

Police say 54-year-old Sherry Lynn Garrison got into an argument with neighbors over dogs before things escalated.

According to investigators, Garrison pushed one person, went back to her home, and retrieved a handgun.

Deputies say she then fired several shots toward a victim and another adult. She also shot into the victim’s home, where children were inside. No one was hurt.

When deputies tried to take her into custody, Garrison allegedly fought with them before being arrested.

She is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, resisting law enforcement with violence, and simple battery.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with additional information to call (904) 264-6512 or submit tips anonymously through the SaferWatch app.

