Neighbors in Jacksonville Heights on edge after drive-by-shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A drive-by-shooting in the Jacksonville Heights area on Monday has left neighbors worried for their safety. The shooting happened near an apartment complex off 103rd St.

The shooting happened just two days ago and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a suspect. Neighbors have said that gun violence near the complex has gotten out of hand and they are becoming more concerned.

“It’s really scary,” Hope said. “It’s getting really bad over here.”

Hope, who wanted to remain anonymous, has lived in the Jacksonville heights area for more than 16 years, and she said the crime has gotten progressively worse.

“In the last five, six years, it’s gotten really bad.”

Monday’s recent drive-by-shooting is proof. At 2 a.m., JSO responded to a shooting on 103rd St. near the Finley Apartment Complex. Hope and her neighbor heard the gunfire.

“After the shots we went in the house and she called the police,” Hope said.

JSO said a man was driving a black, 4-door sedan when he fired at another vehicle that had about five people inside. One person was shot.

A man in his 20′s was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

Hope isn’t the only once concerned.

“I’m scared to death,” Leon Douglas, another neighbor said.

Now, police are patrolling the area giving Hope some peace of mind.

“I mean, they got to do something, it’s getting scary.”

Police are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information, you’re asked to call JSO or CrimeStoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

