Neighbors in one Jacksonville community are raising safety concerns after a car plowed into a home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Jacksonville neighbors are calling for traffic-calming measures after a car slammed into a house over the weekend.

Dylan Knowles said he woke up to a terrifying noise around 4 a.m. Saturday.

“I was asleep and I just heard a loud crash,” said Knowles. “I looked out the window and seen the car had hit the house behind me, about a foot away from the corner of my house,” Knowles said.

Knowles said not only did a car hit his neighbor’s unoccupied home, but it also took out the stop sign, destroyed a pole, and took out two of his trees.

It all unfolded at Broadway Avenue and Baker Avenue. An intersection, Knowles said, is becoming far too dangerous.

“Kids are crossing,” said Knowles. “People are speeding down this road. A lot of semi-trucks go down the road, and they speed too. People just blow through the stop signs, so someone is going to get hurt.”

Just this year alone, 15 traffic crashes have occurred within 50 feet of that intersection. That is according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic crash map.

Knowles said he, along with other neighbors, have reached out to the city for help

He first submitted a complaint last month asking for a 4 way stop.

A document Action News Jax obtained showed that the city’s response to his request was that they reviewed 5-plus years of reported crash history in detail, along with the existing conditions, and completed a speed study. Ultimately, while it agrees there has been a high number of crashes at this intersection, the volumes approaching the intersection do not meet thresholds to warrant an all-way stop.

According to that document, there is work that will be done at the intersection. Some of that includes adding reflective post alerts to the stop signs and stop pavement markings. It also notes that those are interim improvements, and they will continue to review the intersection over time to determine if further measures are needed.

