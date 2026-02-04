Neighbors speak out after CSX railroad work causes residents to be blocked in for 12+ hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The maintenance work being done on the CSX railroad tracks near the intersection of Highway 90 and Halsema Road South is creating a major headache for people living in one Jacksonville Westside neighborhood.

“It’s very inconvenient,” Robin Cardenas said, who lives near the railroad tracks.

Robin Cardenas is scheduled to have outpatient surgery today. She says the maintenance work on the railroad forced her to scramble to find a place to stay tonight.

“I would love to be in the comfort of my own bed when I finish with this outpatient surgery,” Cardenas said.

People who live in the area tell Action News Jax that the only way to get out of this neighborhood is to cross these railroad tracks.

The maintenance work started at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and ends sometime between 8 pm and 9 pm Wednesday night.

That means for up to 14 hours, there will be no way in or out for neighbors or business owners on the south side of the tracks.

“I’m working from home today,” Ron Boatright said. “In the construction industry, if we’re impacting a business, we have to work at night, so I’m not sure why CSX can’t.”

Ron Boatright has been living near Halsema Road South for years. He says he and his friends reached out to CSX about the closure; however, he told us that he didn’t get much of a response.

I reached out to CSX and asked them if they had any plans to allow people who live in that neighborhood to leave and return.

You can read the full statement from CSX below:

At CSX, the safety of our employees and the communities where we live and work is our top priority. To support that commitment, CSX will conduct routine track tie maintenance at the crossing near Highway 90 and Halsema Road on Wednesday, February 4, from approximately 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

This type of routine maintenance is essential to maintaining a safe railroad and ensuring the freight that the American public relies on moves safely and reliably. While we recognize the inconvenience this work may cause, we are coordinating closely with our contractor, the City of Jacksonville, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has established response plans and access routes during the crossing closure.

Boatright says something has to change.

“CSX made us feel insignificant, like we didn’t matter,” Boatright said.

Boatright said his grandchildren, who also live in that area, had to miss school today because of the road closures. I reached out to Duval County Schools to see if they had a plan to excuse the students who were unable to go to school this morning. I’m still waiting to hear back.

