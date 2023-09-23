Neptune Beach Police conduct drug bust at traffic stop

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — This past Saturday night, the Neptune Beach Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of State Road A1A.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After conducting a DUI investigation, the driver was placed under arrest. A search search of her car after she was arrested revealed 100 individual doses of LSD and Ketamine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

NBPD added additional charges for trafficking to her arrest.

“DUI and drug offenses have no place in Neptune Beach. This incident could have ended much worse for both the suspect and other motorists on our roadways,” said NBPD in a Facebook post.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.