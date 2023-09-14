Neptune Beach Police is looking for a suspect who is involved in Arson

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach Police Department is asking the community for any information involving a wanted suspect.

The suspect is wanted for numerous cases of arson and criminal mischief in Kings Road and Nightfall Drive in Neptune Beach.

On Sept. 14 between the hours of 12:15 a.m. through 1:15 a.m. multiple acts of vandalism and arson occurred.

According to NBPD, at one location, surveillance video shows a suspect approaching a house’s front door holding something on fire.

The description of the suspect is a medium to heavy-set white male with a long beard, wearing glasses, a grey t-shirt, black shorts, and barefoot.

The resident does not know who he is.

If you live in the area, NBPD is requesting that you review your surveillance video and notify them if you also captured the suspect on film. If you have any information, we urge you to call us at 904-270-2413 or to remain anonymous and be potentially eligible for a reward, you can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers @ 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

