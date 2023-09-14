FHP: Driver seriously injured after overnight crash between 2 semi-trucks on I-10 in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash between 2 semi-trucks overnight on I-10 in Duval County.

According to the crash report, at around 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, a semi-truck stopped in the gore area of I-10 eastbound off the right lane to check a possible tire issue. After seeing no problems, the 35-year-old driver tried to merge back onto the highway but failed to see another semi-truck coming.

The second driver slammed on the brakes and steered left to avoid the first driver but was unsuccessful. The 57-year-old driver collided with the back of the first semi-truck, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. On impact, the second truck was wedged under the trailer of the first truck.

Both vehicles came to a stop blocking all eastbound lanes of I-10. The driver of the second truck was transported to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries. The other driver was uninjured.

FHP said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

