New 8-apartment site becomes Home Again St. Johns’ second campus in St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone in St. Johns County’s efforts to support veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness was celebrated this week with the opening of Home Again St. Johns’ newest housing campus at 197 Florida 16.

The expanded site includes four duplexes, eight apartments, and a new service center named in honor of the organization’s executive director.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, residents and community leaders gathered to mark what many called a life-changing development.

Veteran Robert Wilson, one of the first to move into the new apartments, said the opportunity has already made an impact. “I’m just blessed to have this place.”

The campus builds on the success of Veterans Village, which houses up to 20 veterans and has helped several transition into permanent housing. “But I believe we’ve had 6 to 10 that are in permanent housing just within that year timeframe,” said Troy Blevins, Vice President of Home Again St. Johns.

The newly opened Ellen Walden Service Center, named after Executive Director Ellen Walden, will serve as a hub for daily essentials, including a cafeteria and mail access. It’s part of a broader effort to help residents regain stability. “We’ve been able to raise close to $6 million to provide services here and at Veterans Village,” Walden said.

Home Again, St. Johns said the new apartments can house up to 16 people, with 25% of the units reserved specifically for veterans. Wilson said returning to independent living has been transformative. “It’s quite different… having my own apartment again and living life.”

Jason Vanderhoof, who was once homeless and now works on-site as a security officer, said the support provided at the new center reflects a deeper mission. “God doesn’t discriminate against people that have needs… so to how much has been forgiven, much is required.”

According to Walden, 34 residents in their programs now have steady jobs in St. Augustine. Participants can stay in the new apartments for up to two years while making $1,200 monthly payments. “Our goal is to get them out in 18 months and have them save enough money saved,” she added.

City officials said the project represents a significant step in addressing homelessness locally. “We’ll probably always have them, but we’re here and ready to address it… and this will go a long way,” said St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline.

Organizers said six people have already moved into the apartments, with additional residents expected to arrive before Christmas.

