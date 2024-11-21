New Clay County animal shelter to be built in 2025

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A new animal shelter is set to be built in Clay County.

After years of work on this project, it is expected to begin construction at the beginning of 2025 on Sleepy Hollow Road.

The new shelter will feature 65 cat cages and 76 dog kennels and pens. This increased space will increase capacity and allow more growth opportunities to aid animals in need.

Features included in the new space span from larger medical suites, a more centralized location for community engagement, and large training and meeting spaces.

