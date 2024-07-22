New disaster relief truck rolls out to feed Clay County areas in need

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Corps of the Salvation Army just got one of two new emergency response trucks in northeast Florida to help neighborhoods hardest hit by storms.

The Salvation Army says the two trucks are part of a fleet of around 30 given through grants to its Florida locations. The Clay County Corps says its truck will be able to respond more quickly to areas in need during disasters.

“The vehicle will allow us to have food prepped and ready to deliver,” says Clay County Corps Captain Mike Chamberlain. “It’ll save a great deal of time to get meals to people most in need.”

The trucks come with internet routers, storm supplies, and lots of space to store meals for people affected by storms and those without homes. The Salvation Army says, that even though this truck is stationed in Clay County, it’ll be sent around northeast Florida and other spots in the southeast needing immediate help.

“Any kind of disaster we see, this vehicle will allow us to respond anywhere. Whether it’s tornadoes and people need food quickly, or if there’s a hurricane and we need to load up food from our kitchen, we can respond quickly to that,” Chamberlain says.

But the Salvation Army says it’s had trouble getting to some of Clay County’s communities in recent months. The organization says it has the most trouble quickly responding to Keystone Heights, Middleburg, and Clay Hill, to name a few. The group says the area’s dirt roads and frequent flooding make it hard to send food and supplies effectively.

Chamberlain hopes this truck can make a change.

“Being able to better access those areas is something I think this vehicle will really enhance,” says Chamberlain.

At the very least, the Salvation Army hopes it serves as a sign that hope is on the way.

“From having a neighbor to support people with food, water, or even a hug, it goes a long way to quickly reach places where people know someone in the community cares for them,” Chamberlain says.

