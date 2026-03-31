JEA CEO gets high praise from board on annual review amid toxic workplace accusations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA CEO Vickie Cavey got another boost of confidence from the JEA Board of Directors, receiving a nearly perfect score on her annual evaluation Tuesday.

It comes as the embattled CEO has been accused of creating a hostile work environment at the utility in recent weeks.

Board Chair Joe DiSalvo announced Cavey scored an average of 4.6 out of 5 in all categories of performance during Tuesday’s board meeting.

“You can see from the board members’ perspective, they don’t have an issue with her. They are perfectly satisfied with Vickie’s performance as seen by that high score,” said DiSalvo.

Despite the high praise, DiSalvo noted a soon-to-be launched employee survey was spurred by an internal complaint.

That disclosure prompted a pointed exchange between DiSalvo and JEA Council Liaison and Chair of the JEA Special Investigatory Committee Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large).

“Your previous comments that there’s been no evidence of any wrongdoing or cultural problem, yet someone has initiated this survey and I’d like to know who,” said Salem.

“It was due to an internal complaint, which is none of your business,” DiSalvo replied.

DiSalvo and Salem both addressed the exchange after the meeting.

“He’s trying to find out who exactly the complainant is. That’s none of his business, it’s an HR issue,” said DiSalvo.

“I thought it was an inappropriate comment,” said Salem. ”I’m the only elected official here. I represent the taxpayers.”

Cavey has been accused of creating a hostile work environment by the utility’s former Chief of Staff Kurt Wilson and roughly a dozen unnamed current and former employees according to council members investigating JEA.

DiSalvo noted the internal complaint was received after the investigatory committee launched.

“All this drama started with the Special Investigatory Committee saying there’s toxic workplace at JEA and all of that,” said DiSalvo.

DiSalvo was asked whether he believes JEA’s decision to end its contract with Ballard Partners is connected to all the recent drama at JEA.

The powerful local lobbying firm employs the former mayor and his former chief of staff.

DiSalvo noted the drama all seems to stem back to Council President Kevin Carrico’s (R-District 4) failed attempt to replace a sitting board member with his boss.

Action New Jax first revealed that plan when we reported on the now-infamous “big favor” text, which has become the subject of a State’s Attorney investigation.

“Funny, right after that blew up and everybody, then all of the sudden now allegations start coming,” said DiSalvo. ”So, I don’t think that’s coincidental.”

The JEA-initiated employee review is expected to start as early as next week and will be conducted by an external firm hired by the utility.

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