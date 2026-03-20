Action News Jax Investigates: Texts and emails reveal how a lobbying deal tore apart JEA leadership

JEA’s former chief of staff is scheduled to testify Monday in front of the Jacksonville City Council’s JEA Special Investigatory Committee.

Kurt Wilson is expected to point fingers at JEA CEO Vickie Cavey.

Now, in an Action News Jax Investigation, Ben Becker has obtained emails and text messages that show how a lobbying contract Wilson first negotiated was the beginning of the end of their relationship and raises questions about possible Sunshine Law violations.

Wilson was JEA’s chief of staff until his position was eliminated before a February board meeting where Wilson made these accusations against Cavey:

“Dozens of my colleagues work in fear of retribution and hostility.”

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan defended Cavey in February, calling the accusations a “vile smear campaign.”

But Action News Jax learned Wilson and Cavey’s relationship took a turn for the worst when he awarded a controversial five-year, $750,000 contract to Ballard Partners.

‘Please award to Ballard Partners’

The lobbying group counts former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry as a partner and his former chief of staff Jordan Elsbury as a managing partner.

When Wilson worked for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, then-Mayor Curry appointed Wilson to be chief.

Becker obtained emails and text messages that show Wilson, according to the utility and the Office of General Counsel, may have broken Florida’s public meetings and open records laws by hiring the lobbying firm at first without Cavey’s knowledge.

In a Dec. 17, 2024 email, before Ballard was chosen, Wilson was informed by JEA procurement that he could be the sole evaluator because the lobbying contract was supposed to be under $300,000 per year, yet it was suggested there be three evaluators. Wilson, however didn’t heed that advice.

In a Dec. 17, 2024 email, before Ballard was chosen, Wilson was informed by JEA procurement that he could be the sole evaluator In a Dec. 17, 2024 email, before Ballard was chosen, Wilson was informed by JEA procurement that he could be the sole evaluator.

On Dec. 31, 2024, Wilson wrote:

“Good morning … please award to Ballard partners.”

On Dec. 31, 2024, Wilson wrote: “Good morning … please award to Ballard partners.” On Dec. 31, 2024, Wilson wrote: “Good morning … please award to Ballard partners.”

‘Do not execute’

Ten days later, a one-year, $450,000 contract was executed, but then there was this text message exchange between Cavey and Wilson:

Cavey: “We may not award the lobbyist contract at all. I’ve now gotten calls from Tallahassee,” adding “do not execute.”

Wilson: “From who?”

Ten days later, a one-year, $450,000 contract was executed, but then there was this text message exchange between Cavey and Wilson: Ten days later, a one-year, $450,000 contract was executed, but then there was this text message exchange between Cavey and Wilson:

Cavey: “I’m not saying. But do not execute that agreement yet.”

Cavey goes on to say: “I don’t think we need to spend money at this time for another lobbyist.”

Wilson would respond: “I’m sorry I’ve put us in this situation.”

Cavey goes on to say: “I don’t think we need to spend money at this time for another lobbyist.” Cavey goes on to say: “I don’t think we need to spend money at this time for another lobbyist.”

On Jan. 23, 2025, General Counsel wrote $450,000 “did not receive legal review” because it was above the allowable amount for a year.

On Jan. 23, 2025, General Counsel wrote $450,000 “did not receive legal review” because it was above the allowable amount for a year. On Jan. 23, 2025, General Counsel wrote $450,000 “did not receive legal review” because it was above the allowable amount for a year.

On Jan. 27, 2025, a JEA email states that “JEA made the decision to rescind the contract” because the “evaluation of the responses did not occur in the sunshine,” a reference to Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Laws.

On Jan. 27, 2025, a JEA email states that “JEA made the decision to rescind the contract” On Jan. 27, 2025, a JEA email states that “JEA made the decision to rescind the contract”

The contract was eventually rebid and awarded to Ballard, although sources tell Becker that Cavey still never wanted it, and then it was not renewed this past January.

Wilson, JEA and Mayor’s Office statements

Wilson said his attorney advised him not to do an interview for this story, but sent the following statement:

“A RFP for a new federal executive and local consulting engagement was advertised after the change in presidential administrations.

“JEA Procurement and Office of General Counsel were engaged as required by policy. The award was given to Ballard primarily based on pricing.

“The delay in signing the contract was due to political pressure not to award due to the previous mayor working at the firm. Ultimately the contract was signed, and we had standing meetings with the DC office. The contract could have been canceled at any time, but was simply not renewed at the end of the first year.

“If OGC determined a single evaluator should not have been in Procurement policy, then I would be fully supportive of any change to cure the issue. That was not the case when the RFP was graded.”

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JEA issued the following statement:

“The solicitation for Duval County and Federal Executive Government Relations Consulting Services that was issued on December 9, 2024, was initiated solely by Kurt Wilson. The JEA government relations department, which includes lobbying efforts, was not assigned to Mr. Wilson at the time and he did not make anyone in that department, including the Chief of that department, know that he was securing these services.

“Office of General Council (OGC) was not initially engaged because the solicitation was an informal bid. Two proposals were submitted, and Kurt Wilson was the only evaluator and provided a higher score for Ballard Partners. He did not evaluate the proposals in a publicly noticed meeting. He asked Procurement to award the contract to Ballard on December 31, 2024.

“Procurement questioned the process with OGC and OGC informed Mr. Wilson that the evaluation and subsequent award needed to be conducted in the Sunshine. Original award was rescinded, and a noticed public meeting was held for the reevaluation. Ballard’s proposal was again scored higher than the other proposal by the sole evaluator, Kurt Wilson.

“During the time to cure the process there was pressure to execute the Ballard contract from Kurt Wilson and a former JEA board member.

“According to the JEA government relations department, Ballard Partners was not used locally during the one-year term and the meetings with the DC office were cancelled very early on.”

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The Mayor’s Office issued the following statement:

“The only communication we would have had with JEA on this topic is the fact that local employees of the selected firm have not been in communication with the administration about official city business since we took office. It was JEA’s decision to make as an independent authority, and we were not a participant in that decision.”

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