New exhibition in memory of the Civil Rights Movement comes to St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — There is a new exhibition at the St. Augustine Beach Hotel called “Waves of Change.” It marks a significant chapter in the area’s civil rights era history.

The unveiling began around 5:30 p.m. outside of the Cultural Arts Center.

The St. Augustine Beach Hotel is the only property in Florida listed on the National Register of Historic Places linked to the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. The presentation will be a permanent addition to the beach highlighting its history.

“60 years ago, on this month is when the ‘wade-ins’ took place. Protestors were a part of the St. Augustine civil rights demonstrations, which happened right here on Augustine Beach,” Christina Parrish Stone, executive director at the St. Johns Cultural Council said.

This is in memory of activists who fought against segregation at our public beaches also known as the “wade-ins.” The exhibition sits on five columns attached to the Cultural Arts Center in St. Augustine Beach. Each column had photos of people who participated in the 1964 wade-ins.

The work took roughly two years ago, and that is after the St Johns Cultural Council received a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“It’s just nice for residents who’s heard about our history to know even more and explore St. Augustine’s rich background. It’s nice to bring something visual as well,” Cathy O’Brian, a St. Augustine resident, said.

Several beachgoers stopped and admired the art. A Putnam County resident said the presentation is great for our growing number of international visitors.

“We’ve been watching them work on it when we come down to the beach. They’ve done a beautiful job on this building, and it is awesome,” said Maryanne TremblyIjames said.

Officials from the St Johns Cultural Council said in addition to introducing the “Waves of Change” exhibition, Wednesday allowed them to talk about the ongoing improvements to the St. Augustine Beach Hotel.

To finish off the presentation, council members added they would host a free concert on the beach.

