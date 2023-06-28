New fire station on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A new fire station on Jacksonville’s Westside will now be ready to help during emergencies.

On Wednesday morning city leaders cut the ribbon on Fire Station 75.

This is the second fire station that has opened this year.

“Having this station, is what we call a pocket station, in place allows us to reduce those response times and in turn save additional lives,” said JFRD Chief Keith Powers.

Not only can firefighters now respond faster to emergency situations but this pocket station will help alleviate the increase in calls.

“We have stations that cover this area within 5 road miles,” said Chief Powers. “The run volume is so high in this area that the surrounding units and the units responsible for responding to this area now can’t keep up with the number of runs.”

JFRD said there are plans to break ground on several more stations coming soon.

