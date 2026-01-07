New Florida bills would cap international student enrollment at state universities and colleges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of international students who could attend Florida’s universities and colleges would be capped under new legislation filed in the state House and Senate.

Under the bills, international students could make up no more than 10 percent of total student enrollment.

“No Floridian student should be losing out on a seat from a kid from abroad,” said State Representative Berny Jacques (R-Clearwater).

Jacques, who is sponsoring the bill in the House, suggested that with Florida’s colleges and universities rising in the ranks, the number of international students considering Florida schools is likely to rise.

He argued the goal is to ensure Florida students get first priority.

“And mind you, some of these students are coming from countries of concern, whether that is China, Iran, and so forth. We do not want potential avenues of espionage or nefarious activities,” said Jacques.

But FIU teaching professor Tania Cepero Lopez argued capping international students is shortsighted and will put Florida’s education system at a disadvantage.

“It’s almost like saying to a corporation, you can only acquire a certain percentage from this place, but what if the top experts in your discipline are mostly in that place,” said Lopez.

Currently, only USF would likely see immediate impacts, with international students making up roughly 10 percent of its current student body.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Other universities like UNF, where international students account for only four percent of students, are well below the proposed threshold.

“So, to me it’s another example of our Florida Legislature focusing on a problem that doesn’t exist,” said Lopez.

State Representative Anna Eskamani also argued that, given international students pay out-of-state tuition rates, limiting or reducing their ability to enroll could actually make college more expensive for Florida students.

“Florida brags about maintaining a low cost per student, but that’s partly also due to the fact that international students subsidize the cost for everyone else,” said Eskamani.

The bill was just filed in the Senate this week and has not yet been scheduled for any hearings.

Session begins next Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]